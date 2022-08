Hanifee (elbow) has posted a 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in 15 innings over five appearances for Double-A Bowie since returning from the 7-day injured list July 15.

Hanifee was sidelined for approximately 13 months while recovering from May 2021 Tommy John surgery before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League in late June. He made three appearances in the lower levels of the minors before debuting for Bowie in mid-July.