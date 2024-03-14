The Tigers reassigned Hanifee to minor-league camp Thursday.

Hanifee made three relief appearances for the Tigers during the 2023 campaign and rejoined Detroit on a minor-league deal in the offseason after being non-tendered in November, but he never looked to be a realistic candidate to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the 2024 season.