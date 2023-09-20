Hanifee's contract will be selected from Triple-A Toledo prior to Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Cody Elliot of the Daily News Record reports.

A 25-year-old righty who has spent the bulk of his pro career in the Orioles' system, Hanifee joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal this year. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021 and logged a 4.38 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 90.1 innings this year for the Mud Hens. Look for Hanifee to work in low-leverage, multi-inning relief situations.