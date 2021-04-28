Zimmermann (1-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning three across 3.2 innings. He also allowed two home runs.

Zimmermann gave up homers to Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka and couldn't even finish the fourth inning -- the Orioles were losing 4-0 when he departed the game. The left-hander has lost his last three starts and has allowed three or more earned runs in four of his first outings this season. He will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for Sunday on the road against the Athletics.