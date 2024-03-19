The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Zimmermann was among the candidates to fill in for Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) in the rotation, but he quickly fell behind Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin in the pecking order and never made up ground. The left-hander will be part of Norfolk's rotation.
