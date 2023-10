Zimmermann underwent core muscle surgery Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Zimmermann, 28, spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, posting a 4.42 ERA across 21 starts. He held a 4.73 ERA in seven major-league relief appearances.