Zimmermann (abdomen) said he should be a "full go" for spring training, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Zimmermann first suffered the injury in July but was able to pitch through it, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, and he went under the knife to address the issue in October. Zimmermann spent most of last season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 99.2 innings, and he'll compete for an Opening Day roster spot during spring training.