Zimmermann could be in the mix for a rotation spot with John Means (elbow) and Kyle Bradish (elbow) likely to miss the start of the season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Zimmermann covered 13.1 major-league innings last season, posting a 4.73 ERA and 14:0 K:BB. With Triple-A Norfolk, he featured as a starter, but ended up with middling results -- a 4-7 record, 4.42 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 110:39 K:BB through 99.2 innings across 21 starts. Zimmermann will need a strong spring to secure a spot in the rotation -- Cole Irvin and Tyler Wells will likely be favored to fill out that group if the Orioles begin the year with a five-man rotation. Zimmermann could ultimately find himself in a swingman role.