Zimmermann has allowed five runs (three earned) on 12 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 7.2 innings in Grapefruit League play.
Zimmermann's history as a starter made it possible he'd be considered for a spot in the rotation, but all three of his spring appearances have come in relief. He's also giving up too many baserunners with a 1.96 WHIP in spring -- those kinds of numbers could lead to him being in the bullpen to begin the year if he makes the major-league roster.
