The Orioles optioned Baker to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 51:24 K:BB across 45 innings for Baltimore last season, and he allowed just one run with an 8:5 K:BB over seven innings during spring training. It likely won't be too long before Baker receives another look in the big leagues.