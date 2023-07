Baker (4-3) allowed a hit but was not charged with a run over one-third of an inning, earning the win Monday over the Phillies.

Baker got the last out of the eighth inning, but only after allowing an inherited runner to score. The Orioles retook the lead in the ninth, and Cionel Perez locked down the save to give Baker his first win since May 12. Baker is at a 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB while adding 11 holds over 40.1 innings this season.