Baker gave up no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay may have swept New York, but the series was hardly a breeze as Baker was needed for the save in all three games. The right-hander issued a one-out walk Wednesday -- the first baserunner he allowed in the series -- but retired the next two batters to close out the ALDS. Including the playoffs, Baker has converted 33 consecutive save chances and is unscored upon in his past 10 appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google