Baker struck out one while retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to earn the save in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Tuesday.

The right-hander entered with a 3-1 lead and closed things out with little fanfare, as he needed just eight pitches to even the series at one game apiece. It's the fourth save of the playoffs for Baker, who has yet to allow a hit and has a 5:1 K:BB across four innings. He's now converted his past 34 save opportunities, with his last blown save coming May 13 in Toronto.