Baker (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday, working a perfect ninth inning without a strikeout in a 2-1 victory over the A's.

With the game tied 1-1 and a save situation off the table at home, Baker was called in for the top of the ninth and needed just seven pitches (three strikes) to set down the 2-3-4 hitters for the A's. The right-hander then got rewarded when Junior Caminero walked it off with a solo shot. Baker has been scored upon in only one of his last nine appearances, picking up two wins and three saves during that stretch with a 1.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, but a lackluster 6:5 K:BB.