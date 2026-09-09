Baker (illness) retired the side on nine pitches during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta.

Baker made an early exit in his most recent relief appearance during Friday's 7-6 win over the Rangers while he battled an illness, but he was able to quickly recover from the ailment. The Rays elected to break their top reliever back in in a low-pressure spot Tuesday, with Baker inducing two flyouts and a groundout to finish out the contest. Baker has been a revelation during his first season as a full-time closer, converting 39 of 42 save chances while pitching to a 1.61 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 56 innings.