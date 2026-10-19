Baker issued a walk and allowed no hits in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 5 of the ALCS at Cleveland on Sunday. He did not record a strikeout.

The right-hander walked leadoff batter Chase DeLauter to open the ninth but quickly locked in from there, as he needed just six pitches to retire the next three hitters and secure a 3-2 series lead for Tampa Bay. That's now 35 consecutive successful save conversions for Baker, who has fired six scoreless innings and allowed just three baserunners in six postseason appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google