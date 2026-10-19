Baker issued a walk and allowed no hits in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 5 of the ALCS at Cleveland on Sunday. He did not record a strikeout.

The right-hander walked leadoff batter Chase DeLauter to open the ninth but quickly locked in from there, as he needed just six pitches to retire the next three hitters and secure a 3-2 series lead for Tampa Bay. That's now 35 consecutive successful save conversions for Baker, who has fired six scoreless innings and allowed just three baserunners in six postseason appearances.