Baker is on the Orioles' roster for the ALDS, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Baker put up a 3.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 45 innings with Baltimore in the regular season, though he's only pitched in one big-league game since Aug. 1. Baker's lack of recent major-league action indicates he was likely added to the roster as bullpen depth, and he doesn't project to appear in high-leverage situations.