Mullins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After playing the final three innings of Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday and finishing 0-for-3 in Baltimore's 3-1 loss, Mullins will get a breather for the regularly scheduled game. Colton Cowser will shift over from his usual spot in left field to make room in the lineup for Austin Hays and will replace Mullins in center field.