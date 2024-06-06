Mullins went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Mullins has seen his playing time dip amid his prolonged struggles at the plate. He's gone just 9-for-73 (.123) with a 3:24 BB:K over 26 contests since the start of May, though he has managed to pick up six steals in that span despite his troubles getting on base. Mullins is slashing a meager .178/.225/.314 with 12 steals, six home runs, 22 RBI and 23 runs scored over 182 plate appearances this year. Austin Hays and Colton Cowser have been the main players to benefit from Mullins' decreased playing time, and the Orioles aren't short on prospects to call up if they choose to mix up the composition of outfielders on their roster.