Mullins is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mullins is presumably getting some rest for the day game after a night game, marking his first absence from the lineup since April 27. With Mullins on the bench, Ramon Laureano will cover center field, while Gunnar Henderson will slide up to the leadoff spot.
