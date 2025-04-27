Mullins isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers since he's feeling under the weather, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The center fielder has apparently been battling the ailment for the past few days, and he'll receive a well-deserved break after playing all 18 innings of Saturday's doubleheader. Dylan Carlson will take over for Mullins in center field Sunday.