Mullins went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Mullins entered Sunday 0-for-22 over his last eight games. He was able to break the drought with a fifth-inning single before adding a leadoff triple in the seventh. The outfielder has two steals over his last four contests even amid his deep slump. Mullins is slashing just .178/.227/.317 with 13 steals, six home runs, 22 RBI and 25 runs scored over 194 plate appearances this season. He's picked up extra work while Austin Hays (ribs) has been limited to a bench role, but Mullins is likely to see a smaller role once the Orioles' outfield is back to full health.