Mullins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Mullins grasp on a regular role in the Baltimore outfield could be loosening; he'll find himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Kevin Gausman) for the second time in three games. Dating back to May 24, Mullins has produced just one hit in 20 at-bats, bringing his season-long slash line down to an abysmal .181/.225/.319 over 178 plate appearances. With Mullins taking a seat, Colton Cowser will cover center field while Austin Hays cracks the lineup in left field.