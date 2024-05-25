Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Mullins will take a seat Saturday after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 6-4 win over the White Sox. Baltimore will roll with Kyle Stowers in left field and Colton Cowser in center against Chicago right-hander Erick Fedde.
