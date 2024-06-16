Mullins will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Mullins appeared to have lost hold of his regular spot in the outfield to Austin Hays earlier this month, but the former has seemingly regained the gig. Hays is sitting for the Orioles' third straight matchup with a right-hander (Zack Wheeler), while the lefty-hitting Mullins has started on each of those occasions and also started against a southpaw (Ranger Suarez) on Friday. Mullins enters Sunday's game riding a four-game hitting streak.