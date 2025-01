The Orioles and Mullins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8.725 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It was Mullins' final year of arbitration eligibility. The 30-year-old slashed .234/.305/.405 with 18 home runs and 32 stolen bases across 147 games in 2024 and is slated to be the Orioles' primary center fielder again in 2025.