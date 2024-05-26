Mullins is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.
With the White Sox sending left-hander Garrett Crochet to the mound Sunday, the lefty-hitting Mullins will not start for a second straight game. Mullins pinch hit in the seventh inning in Saturday's 5-3 win, striking out in his only at-bat.
