Mullins went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Mullins grounded into a fielder's choice play in his first at-bat before going on to steal second and third and eventually coming home for Baltimore's first run of the contest. He would add a single and come around to score for a second time during a four-run fourth inning for the Orioles and finished the night with two hits for only the second time this month. Mullins is still batting just .160 (8-for-50) in May following the two-hit performance, though he's now swiped four bags over his last five games.