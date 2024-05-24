Mullins went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Mullins grounded into a fielder's choice play in his first at-bat before going on to steal second and third and eventually coming home for Baltimore's first run of the contest. He would add a single and come around to score for a second time during a four-run fourth inning for the Orioles and finished the night with two hits for only the second time this month. Mullins is still batting just .160 (8-for-50) in May following the two-hit performance, though he's now swiped four bags over his last five games.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Losing playing time•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Heading to bench Sunday•