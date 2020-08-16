The Orioles designated Shepherd for assignment Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Shepherd found himself as the odd man out after Baltimore needed to clear spots on the 40-man and active rosters for John Means, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals. The 27-year-old Shepherd didn't see any action with Baltimore this season, but he made five appearances (three starts) for the big club in 2019, posting a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 19 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Contract selected by O's•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Could offer big-league depth•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Starting season finale•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Hit hard in short start•