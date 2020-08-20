Shepherd cleared waivers and was sent to Baltimore's alternate camp site Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Shepherd will remain in Baltimore's organization after being cast of the team's 40-man roster earlier in the month. He has yet to make an appearance in the majors this season, though he posted a 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 19 innings last season.
