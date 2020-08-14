Shepherd had his contract selected by Baltimore on Friday.
Shepard had a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 19 innings for the Orioles last season, but he was outrighted to the minors at the end of the season. The 27-year-old should operate out of the bullpen as a long reliever.
