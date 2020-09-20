Sheperd was released by the Orioles on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The 28-year-old was designated for assignment in August and now exits the organization. Shepered appeared in five games for Baltimore last year and had a 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 19 innings.
