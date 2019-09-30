Shepherd was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Shepherd made five appearances (three starts) for the Orioles during the second half of the season, posting a 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 19 innings. He figures to compete for a spot on the team's Opening Day roster in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories