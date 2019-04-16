Orioles' Chris Davis: Blasts first homer

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in an 8-1 victory against the Red Sox on Monday.

The 33-year-old broke out of his horrible slump and is now 4-for-12 (.333) in the last three games. During that stretch, Davis has three extra-base hits, including his first homer of the year, which he hit Monday. But overall, Davis has a long way to go to get back to respectability. He is hitting .089 with eight RBI and two runs in 45 at-bats this season.