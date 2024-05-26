Perez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Craig Kimbrel, Danny Coulombe and Yennier Cano had all pitched both Thursday and Friday, leaving manager Brandon Hyde without any of his usual late-inning options when Baltimore took the lead in the eighth. Perez stepped up with a strong performance, needing only 10 pitches (six strikes) to retire the bottom of Chicago's order. The 28-year-old southpaw has an unsightly 5.06 ERA on the season, but he has yet to serve up a homer in 10.2 innings and has blanked the opposition in eight of his 11 appearances while picking up four holds.