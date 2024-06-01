Perez (1-0) pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to earn the win Friday over the Rays.

Perez kept the deficit from growing beyond 1-0, and the Orioles rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning to give him the win. He hasn't earned a hold in any of his last eight appearances, but he has a save and a win in that span. The southpaw isn't a usual part of the high-leverage mix, but he's filled in there on occasion in 2024. He's at a 4.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings as a middle reliever this season.