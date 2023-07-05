The Orioles selected Cowser's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Reports of Cowser's impending arrival came out Tuesday and the young outfielder has now officially been added to the big-league roster. He earned the call-up after putting up a .330/.459/.537 with 10 homers and 40 RBI through 257 plate appearances with Norfolk. Cowser is capable of playing all three outfield spots and should see regular starts -- at least against right-handers -- between the outfield and perhaps some at designated hitter.