The Orioles selected Cowser's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Reports of Cowser's impending arrival came out Tuesday and the young outfielder has now officially been added to the big-league roster. He earned the call-up after putting up a .330/.459/.537 with 10 homers and 40 RBI through 257 plate appearances with Norfolk. Cowser is capable of playing all three outfield spots and should see regular starts -- at least against right-handers -- between the outfield and perhaps some at designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Set for promotion Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Likely back soon at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Placed on minor-league IL•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Dealing with quad tightness•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Strong showing at Triple-A•