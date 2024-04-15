Cowser went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Cowser has gone 10-for-23 (.435) with four homers and 12 RBI over the last six games, which corresponds with him joining the lineup on a full-time basis. He initially broke in by unseating Austin Hays from the starting job in left field, but Cowser also has one start each in center and right during his recent hot stretch. He's batting .441 with a 1.445 OPS through 38 plate appearances, and while those numbers are sure to drop, he's proving exactly why he won a crowded battle for one of the Orioles' last roster spots out of spring training.