Straily accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The decision allows Straily to keep the remainder of his major-league contract but prevents him from seeking opportunities elsewhere. It's not clear that any opportunities were likely to come after he recorded a 9.82 ERA in 47.2 innings for the Orioles to start the season.

