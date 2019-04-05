Straily signed a major-league deal with the Orioles on Friday, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Straily was released by the Marlins just before the start of the regular season after the team informed him he would not make the Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old had a 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 269:122 K:BB in 56 starts over the last two seasons in Miami. Straily figures to round out the Orioles' starting rotation as they have used a four-man rotation thus far.

