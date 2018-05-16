O'Day (elbow) felt good following a bullpen session Wednesday and could return from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game in Boston, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day will be re-evaluated by team doctors Thursday, which will determine his availability for this weekend. He has been on the disabled list since May 9 with a hyperextended right elbow.

