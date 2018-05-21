Hess (1-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Sunday as he took the loss to the Red Sox.

Hess was bitten by the home run as he allowed all five runs on three long balls. In two starts for the Orioles this season, he's accrued a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 10.2 innings. After being called up from Triple-A Norfolk to make a spot start Sunday, it's uncertain if Hess will remain in the big leagues following a shaky outing.