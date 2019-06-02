Stewart will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Giants, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the week, Stewart has immediately settled into an everyday role. He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start Sunday, despite going 0-for-11 over the past three contests following a three-hit performance in his debut. Stewart may need to heat up quickly if he's to retain a regular gig once the Orioles welcome Chris Davis (hip) back from the 10-day injured list, something manager Brandon Hyde suggested would likely happen Tuesday in Texas, per Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com.