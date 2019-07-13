Orioles' Dwight Smith: Sits Game 1
Smith is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The switch-hitting Stevie Wilkerson will start in left field and bat eighth against lefty Brendan McKay. Smith is in the midst of an 0-for-21 stretch at the plate over his last six starts. The 26-year-old is slashing .184/.268/.513 with six runs scored and three RBI since returning from a concussion June 20.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.