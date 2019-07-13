Smith is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The switch-hitting Stevie Wilkerson will start in left field and bat eighth against lefty Brendan McKay. Smith is in the midst of an 0-for-21 stretch at the plate over his last six starts. The 26-year-old is slashing .184/.268/.513 with six runs scored and three RBI since returning from a concussion June 20.