Beavers is slashing .294/.403/.451 with three home runs and seven steals in 29 games for Double-A Bowie.

Beavers has a 147 wRC+ after logging a 150 wRC+ in 34 games for the Baysox to close the 2023 season. A patient hitter with good pull-side power and above-average speed, Beavers now has a career .309/.411/.466 slash line at the Double-A level, but he has just five home runs in 63 games. Bowie isn't a great place to put up big offensive numbers, but Beavers' lefty stick should eventually fit nicely in Baltimore, and his 16 doubles in 63 Double-A games hint at some untapped power potential.