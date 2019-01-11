Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Comes to terms

Bundy signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy had an up-and-down 2018 in which he finished with a 5.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 184:54 K:BB over 171.2 innings. The 26-year-old heads into 2019 likely to once again see a heavy load of innings for the Orioles.

