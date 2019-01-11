Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Comes to terms
Bundy signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy had an up-and-down 2018 in which he finished with a 5.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 184:54 K:BB over 171.2 innings. The 26-year-old heads into 2019 likely to once again see a heavy load of innings for the Orioles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...