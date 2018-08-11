Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Gives up eight runs

Bundy allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings Friday against the Red Sox but did not factor into the decision. He gave up eight hits (including two home runs) and four walks, striking out just three.

The outing was one of Bundy's poorest of the season (though nothing is likely to beat his seven-run, no-out showing against the Royals back on May 8). He was in trouble from the start, giving up a three-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the top of the first. He gave up two more in the fourth and was removed in the top of the sixth after following up a leadoff homer by Brock Holt with a single and a walk. Bundy has now allowed at least five earned runs in four of his last six outings, posting a 7.71 ERA over that stretch. He'll attempt to right the ship either Wednesday against the Mets or Friday against the Indians.