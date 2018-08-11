Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Gives up eight runs
Bundy allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings Friday against the Red Sox but did not factor into the decision. He gave up eight hits (including two home runs) and four walks, striking out just three.
The outing was one of Bundy's poorest of the season (though nothing is likely to beat his seven-run, no-out showing against the Royals back on May 8). He was in trouble from the start, giving up a three-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the top of the first. He gave up two more in the fourth and was removed in the top of the sixth after following up a leadoff homer by Brock Holt with a single and a walk. Bundy has now allowed at least five earned runs in four of his last six outings, posting a 7.71 ERA over that stretch. He'll attempt to right the ship either Wednesday against the Mets or Friday against the Indians.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tough-luck loser•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Notches seventh victory•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Faces Rays on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start delayed until at least Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Serves up three homers in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hit hard in loss Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...