Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Gives up six runs

Bundy allowed six runs on six hits and one walk across 1.2 innings during Saturday's spring game against the Rays.

Bundy did not record a strikeout but still managed to exit the game with a lead as the Orioles erupted for eight runs in the top of the second inning. The 26-year-old has yet to find his footing this spring with 10 runs and 15 hits given up through 6.2 innings (three starts).