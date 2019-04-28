Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes another loss

Bundy (0-4) gave up four runs on five hits with three walks while striking out eight through five innings in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

The homers have been a problem for Bundy all season, and he gave up two more solo shots in this outing. The right-hander induced another 19 swinging strikes, but continues to allow too many baserunners and home runs to be effective. The 26-year-old has a 6.67 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB through six starts this season. Bundy will get his next start Saturday against the Rays.