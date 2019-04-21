Ynoa's contract was selected by the Orioles on Sunday.

Shin and shoulder woes kept Ynoa from pitching in the majors last season. He made four starts and five relief appearances for the Orioles back in 2017, finishing the year with a respectable 4.15 ERA. He didn't walk many batters (5.4 percent) but his 17.7 percent strikeout rate kept him from being a particularly interesting arm. Mike Wright was optioned in a corresponding move.

